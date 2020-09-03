Wheeler was in complete control against the Nationals. Victor Robles’ one-out single in the third inning was the only hit that he allowed until a two-out infield single by Asdrubal Cabrera in the sixth. He worked ahead in the count, induced mostly weak contact, and was overpowering at times, such as when he struck out Juan Soto on a 98.5 m.p.h. heater in the first inning.