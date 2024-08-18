Despite back-to-back home runs, Phillies falter vs. Nationals in series finale

At first, it seemed like Taijuan Walker would give the Phillies a solid start in his second start since coming off the injured list. He wasn’t efficient with his pitches, but his first three innings were scoreless. But Walker struggled as the game went on, in a 6-4 loss to the Washington Nationals.

The right-hander allowed two home runs to a Nationals offense that ranks last in MLB in homers this year. He threw 99 pitches through 4⅔ innings, while allowing three walks.

Advertisement

Walker now has a career-high 5.69 ERA through 12 starts this season. He has increased his splitter usage to 40% on Sunday and 36% on Aug. 13, which was a point of focus for him this year. Walker entered Sunday’s start with hitters batting .400 on his splitter for the year, so he was reluctant to use it. But it is an important for pitch for him, one the Phillies spent his entire rehab stint trying to unlock.

» READ MORE: No one is on a 100-win pace. What’s happened to the super teams?

He was booed as he walked off the field. It was a frustrating outing, given that the Phillies (73-51) got some key contributions from unlikely places. Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh have found themselves mired in extended slumps. Stott entered Sunday with a career-low .345 slugging percentage, and Marsh entered with a career-low .241 batting average and a strikeout rate of 39.1% for the month of August.

But both players have had better at-bats lately, and on Sunday, that work translated into some needed run support. Stott hit a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the sixth, and Marsh followed that up with a solo home run of his own to right-center. The back-to-back shots tied the game, 4-4.

Unfortunately for Phillies, their pitching woes made that a moot point. After reliever Tanner Banks allowed a run in the sixth, reliever Matt Strahm loaded the bases in the eighth. He allowed a run on a sacrifice fly but struck out CJ Abrams to limit the damage.

That gave the Phillies two innings to score at least two runs, but they were unable to get the job done. They went down 1-2-3 in the eighth. Jeff Hoffman pitched the ninth. He got his first out thanks to a savvy defensive play by Alec Bohm, who was filling in for Bryce Harper at first base. Alex Call hit a pop fly in foul territory, and Bohm chased it down, but the ball bounced out of his glove. He caught it anyway and fell back into the netting along the first base.

But Hoffman then allowed a solo home run to James Wood to give the Nationals (56-69) a two-run lead. He induced another pop-out from Keibert Ruiz, allowed a single to Luis García Jr., and allowed induced a flyout from Andrés Chaparro to end the inning.

Edmundo Sosa hit a leadoff single to start the ninth, but Cal Stevenson grounded into a double play, and Garrett Stubbs grounded out to end the game.

» READ MORE: Former Phillies stars reminisce on Alumni Day — and urge current players to carry on their traditions

Turner, Castellanos stay hot

In the bottom of the third inning, Trea Turner hit a 410-foot home run to center field to give his team a 2-0 lead. It was his first home run since July 24 and his second hit of the day. Turner is now 10-for-17 since his off day on Aug. 14.

Castellanos, who is hitting .306/.358/.541 over his last 30 games, put his team on the board with an RBI single to score Turner in the bottom of the first.