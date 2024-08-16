Phillies blow a late lead, but Trea Turner’s walk-off secures a win over the Nationals

Trea Turner sat on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins to take a breather during one of the biggest slumps of his career. Two days later, he played the hero in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals.

Turner came to the plate with the bases loaded and the game tied, 2-2. He’d already had a solid night on offense, with a double and a pair of singles, but added a walk-off hit to the mantle, knocking a single into left field to secure a 3-2 win.

Advertisement

In a stark contrast from their 13-run output the night before, the Phillies’ offense had been quiet outside of a two-run third inning on Friday. Helped by a solid outing by starter Aaron Nola, who pitched by 6⅔ shutout innings, the Phillies brought a 2-0 lead into the ninth.

A rough outing for Carlos Estévez nearly cost them. Estévez entered the game for the ninth accompanied by a Citizens Bank Park light show and allowed three straight singles, with the third single from José Tena driving in a run, before a fielder’s choice by Jacob Young tied things up.

» READ MORE: Seeking consistency, Trea Turner recalls his 2021 season: ‘It’s like imitating somebody when you’re a kid’

The Phillies had their chances to put up another lopsided score earlier in the game. They left 11 men on base. They made some hard contact off Nationals starter Patrick Corbin, though a few balls were hit straight at the Washington defense. Nick Castellanos put them on the board in the third, lacing a two-out single through a gap in the left side to score Turner.

Castellanos then stole second, then scored on a single from J.T. Realmuto. The Phillies stole all three bases they attempted on Corbin and Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz.

Nola scattered seven hits, two walks, and a hit batter. He allowed at least one batter to reach base each inning but escaped unscathed each time.

With two runners on in the fourth inning, Bryson Stott made a diving stop up the middle to get a force out at second and save a run. Realmuto also erased a pair of baserunners by catching two Nationals stealing second.

Nola gave up a walk and a two-out double in the sixth inning — the only extra-base hit he allowed all night — and left the game to a standing ovation. Matt Strahm took over with the tying runner in scoring position, but induced a flyout to get out of the jam.

After allowing the Nationals to tie the game in the ninth, Estévez responded with two straight strikeouts to end the inning.