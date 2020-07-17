Scott Kingery played six innings at second base, his first game action in the field since arriving in camp after a month-long bout with COVID-19. Kingery is expected to be ready for opening night. ... Top pitching prospect Spencer Howard gave up a run in the last of his three innings but generally looked strong. ... Jake Arrieta gave up one run in four innings. ... The Phillies released reliever Bud Norris two days before he could have opted out of his contract. Norris, a 35-year-old right-hander, signed a minor-league deal in January and was trying to revive his career after not pitching last season. ... As expected, catching prospect Rafael Marchan and lefty reliever Austin Davis were added to the training-camp roster and placed on the injured list because of what Girardi called “a medical illness.” The Phillies camp roster stands at 57 players.