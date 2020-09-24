“I went up to him after he came out of the game, and I just told him that that was a huge start out of him,” Harper said. “We needed that out of him. He has that inside him. He is that two-three kind of guy in our rotation where he can go out there and dominate a team on any given night when his sinker is playing. I have all the confidence in the world of him going out there and doing that against anyone who we play or we face.”