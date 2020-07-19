It might not have been Philadelphia or bust for reserve infielder Neil Walker, but it definitely was not going to be Philadelphia or Allentown.
After learning Saturday that he had made the Phillies’ opening-day 30-man roster, Walker admitted before Sunday’s exhibition game at Citizens Bank Park that he had no interest in being part of the team’s taxi squad that will conduct summer workouts at triple-A Lehigh Valley’s ballpark in Allentown.
“I had no interest in doing that,” the switch-hitting infielder said. “I’m at the point in my career now where I feel like I don’t have much to prove at the lower levels. I’m not 25 or 26 years old anymore. I’m working on 35 and felt like if for some reason it didn’t work out here I was probably not going to Lehigh Valley and obviously that’s not the case. I’m willing to be the third catcher, I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help this team. Obviously it’s a very, very talented team, but I feel like from an insurance policy standpoint my value is pretty high.”
Walker, who turns 35 in September, can play first base, second base, and third base, and the addition of the designated hitter to the National League also adds to his value.
Even though he had no desire to go to Lehigh Valley, Walker’s reward for making the opening-day roster was rather minuscule when considering his past salaries. Three seasons ago, he made $17.2 million with the New York Mets and he has made $51.8 million in his career. He will make $100,000 if he is with the team for the entire 60-game shortened season.
He does have his eyes on another personal prize, however.
“I needed six days to get my full pension, which is 10 years of service time,” Walker said. “So that was something that’s very prideful for somebody in this game. Not many guys can get to that eight, nine or 10-year mark.”
It’s also a very lucrative accomplishment. The pension for 10-year players who start collecting at age 62 is $220,000 per year.
Walker, who spent the best years of his career in Pittsburgh, is hoping that his former teammate Josh Harrison can also earn a spot on the opening-day roster.
“The thing about Josh is his energy and his ability are really, really good,” Walker said. “When we had those years in Pittsburgh, he was a big part of the success. He was a guy that bounced around and played so many positions. He did it all very well.”
Teams must set their 30-man rosters by noon on Thursday and Harrison is in competition with Malvern Prep’s Phil Gosselin, rookie Alec Bohm and Ronald Torreyes for opening-day infield spots. The competition will continue into the season because the 30-man roster will be cut to 28 two weeks after the start of the season and to 26 one month into the season.