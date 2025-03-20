Citizens Bank Park unveils s’mores quesadillas, Kyle Schwarber cutlets, and Italian dessert in 2025

Tens of thousands of Phillies fans will fill Citizens Bank Park on Monday, March 31, for the team’s home opener against the Colorado Rockies. Along with the action on the field, spectators can pick up a free 2024 National League East Champions pennant before the game and check out the ballpark’s newest food and drink offerings.

For the last 40 years, Aramark has experimented in the offseason to bring a refreshed menu, which this year includes a new iteration on the reoccurring Kyle Schwarber special.

Kyle’s Cutlets (Section 102)

After last season’s Schwarburger 2.0, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has inspired a new stadium dish: Kyle’s Cutlets. This sandwich features breaded chicken on a Liscio’s roll, topped with creamy burrata, fried pepperoni, and arugula, drizzled with a sweet and hot honey sauce. A portion of each sale will support Schwarber’s Neighborhood Heroes charity.

S’mores Quesadilla (Section 142)

A new twist on a campfire classic, this dessert quesadilla is packed with Nutella, mini marshmallows, and graham cracker crumble, all wrapped in a flour tortilla. It comes with a side of chocolate dipping sauce for an extra indulgent touch.

Red Velvet Affogato (The Yard, Section 102)

This Italian-inspired dessert pairs a scoop of vanilla ice cream and red velvet cookies with hot espresso. Available at The Yard, it’s a caffeine boost and a sweet treat in one.

Souvenir cups and collectibles return

Fans can also pick up two signature drink containers:

Fastball Souvenir Cup – A baseball-shaped cup for cold brew, frozen cocktails, or soda. Beverage Bat – A 16- or 24-ounce flute cup designed like a baseball bat.

And for younger fans (or the young at heart), cotton candy will now come with a Phillie Phanatic mask.