"Guys that have had a lot of success in the past, if they want to keep doing what they're doing and they can stay consistent, great. If there's things we can do to make them more consistent, that's fine, too," Dillon said. "The biggest thing is just having as many tools available as possible for guys to use. Some guys like to do it off [underhand] flips; some guys do it off BP; some guys do it off the machine. You individualize it based on the hitter, what he wants to do."