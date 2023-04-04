Brandon Marsh’s two miscues prove costly in 8-1 loss to Yankees that drops Phillies to 0-4

NEW YORK — Brandon Marsh stayed there, down on his hands and knees, facing third base, for a few extra seconds. He removed his helmet and leaned on it as he got to his feet. He shook his head and looked up at the sky.

Absent a hole in the Yankee Stadium turf into which he could crawl, he had no place else to go.

Marsh made two costly blunders Monday night — one in the field and the other on the bases — in an 8-1 trouncing by the Yankees. They weren’t the sole reasons the Phillies lost again — for the fourth time in as many games — on their season-opening road trip from hell.

Exactly how hellish? They’ve been outscored 37-12 — 37-7 after seizing a 5-0 lead against Jacob deGrom on opening day in Texas — and outhomered 8-1.

Once again, there was plenty of blame to go around, from the pitchers who allowed two more home runs to the offense that went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position. But, well, Marsh’s mistakes stood out every bit as much as he does with his long, wet hair and bushy beard.

Start at the start. The travel-weary Phillies got into New York at 4 a.m. after a Sunday night game in Texas, so the last thing they needed was for Marsh to play DJ LeMahieu’s sinking line drive into a triple to open the Yankees’ two-run first inning against starter Taijuan Walker. Marsh didn’t get his glove down and overran the ball. After initially charging a two-base error, the official scorer changed it to a triple because the ball never touched Marsh’s glove, which, of course, was exactly the problem.

It paled in comparison, though, to his gaffe on the bases, a momentum swing that changed the entire game.

Because the Phillies trailed only 3-1 in the fifth inning when J.T. Realmuto lined a two-out single against Yankees starter Nestor Cortes. Right fielder Franchy Cordero overthrew home plate, but Cortes alertly backed up the play. Marsh rounded third base and froze after getting a stop sign from coach Dusty Wathan. Cortes fired the ball to third base, where LeMahieu slapped the tag on Marsh’s back.

So, rather than having runners on first and third with two out for Nick Castellanos, the Phillies’ rally fizzled. And the Yankees answered in the bottom of the fifth with LeMahieu’s leadoff single against Walker and Anthony Rizzo’s two-run homer against reliever Yunior Marté to break open the game.

Marsh, acquired in a deadline trade last season and installed as the everyday center fielder, brings primarily defense and energy to the Phillies’ lineup. He delivered on neither count against the Yankees.

It put Walker in an immediate bind in his Phillies debut.

Walker’s velocity, which dipped in his final spring training start, rebounded nicely. He topped out at 96 mph, sat comfortably at 94, and allayed any outside concerns (manager Rob Thomson said before the game that the Phillies weren’t worried) that something was amiss.

But Walker also threw 33 pitches in the first inning. At one point, Marté began to loosen in the bullpen. With reliever-turned-starter Matt Strahm limited to about 65 pitches, according to Thomson, Tuesday night, the Phillies needed Walker to get into the middle innings.

Walker rebounded after the first inning. He allowed a two-out solo homer to Gleyber Torres on a full-count fastball but little else in pitching into the fifth inning.

At 0-4, the Phillies aren’t projecting panic. They need only look back to 2021, when the Atlanta Braves started 0-4 and wound up winning the World Series.

But unless Strahm can play stopper, or they can hit Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the series finale Wednesday, the Phillies are also facing the possibility of returning to Citizens Bank Park with an 0-6 record.

