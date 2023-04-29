Phillies place Cristian Pache on IL with knee injury, recall Dalton Guthrie from Lehigh Valley

Phillies outfielder Cristian Pache has been placed on the 10-day injury list with a right knee meniscus tear, the team announced today.

Pache suffered the injury in a 3-1 road win over the Houston Astros on Friday.

The 24-year-old appeared in 18 games since being traded to the Phillies in March from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for right-handed pitcher Billy Sullivan. Prior to his injury, he hit .360 (9-25) with three doubles, one home run, and four runs batted in.

Pache’s spot will be filled by outfielder Dalton Guthrie, who was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Guthrie began his season with the IronPigs, hitting .278 with 10 runs scored over 21 games. Guthrie, 27, made his major league debut with the Phillies in 2022. He appeared in 14 regular season games and was on the roster for the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves and the NLCS against the San Diego Padres.