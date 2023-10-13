This time, Nick Castellanos is locked in for the Phillies’ playoff run: ‘That’s why you’re here’

When Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos were teenagers, playing for Team USA in international tournaments, they talked about their futures. Castellanos remembers Harper saying they were the next “Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter combo.” No one is claiming that they are at that level — yet — but it is not lost upon them that they’re making history together.

Harper and Castellanos hit two home runs on Wednesday night, for the first time in their respective careers. Harper now has the third most home runs in Phillies franchise history. But on Thursday night, Castellanos took their record-setting one step further.

He hit a home run in the fourth inning, and another in the sixth inning, to become the first player in baseball history to ever hit two homers in back-to-back postseason games.

Harper approached him in the dugout.

“That’s why you’re here,” he told him. “That’s why I wanted you here.”

Harper has not been surprised by what we’ve seen from Castellanos this postseason. This was how the right fielder was as a kid, playing for Team USA. He’d step up in the biggest moments. It’s part of his identity, and a big reason why Harper advocated for Castellanos to sign with the Phillies last winter.

Castellanos made it clear, back then, that he signed with the Phillies to win. But the way he helped his team do that last postseason was different than now. Castellanos made highlight reel defensive plays, but struggled at the plate. He hit .185/.232/.246 over 17 postseason games in 2022.

He’s maintained his defensive acumen, but has transformed his offense through these past six playoff games. Castellanos is hitting .391/.440/1.000 over that span. His coaches and teammates have noticed that he has a certain “look” about him lately.

Assistant hitting coach Jason Camilli saw it on Thursday morning, as Castellanos was doing his pre-game routine. He was methodical and focused. He took batting practice in silence and finished his work early.

“It’s just a different look,” he said. “He’s just completely locked in. You can see it in his eyes. I could tell he was going to do something special.”

“It’s just a look in his eyes,” said outfielder Brandon Marsh. “If you’re seeing red, stay away.”

Castellanos is locked in because he feels comfortable here. He said last season was “rushed.” He’d just moved into a new home, joined a new organization, and welcomed a baby, Otto, to his family halfway through the season. But this year, he feels settled, which has helped unlock his play on the field.

You can see it in his gestures. After hitting his second home run, Castellanos ran around the bases, pointed toward his son, Liam, returned the dugout, and gave a curtain call to the crowd a few moments later. He looks like he is enjoying himself in a different way than he did last year.

“I enjoyed it last year, even though I didn’t perform well, I enjoyed the postseason last year because I was grateful that I had the opportunity to play,” he said.

“This year, I feel like just me being in a more comfortable spot, all the extra energy that comes with playoff baseball, I’m able to channel it better.”

But above all, he looks confident.

“You can just see that confidence in his demeanor,” said catcher J.T. Realmuto. “That’s who Nick is. And you can tell when he’s feeling good at the plate. His confidence just beams and radiates throughout the whole dugout. He’s been that guy for us all season long. So to see him succeed on this stage is no surprise to us.”

Like Harper, Realmuto approached Castellanos in the dugout after hitting his second home run. He had a succinct message.

“You’re a bad man,” he told him.