At the halfway point through the 2022 season, it’s safe to say that Nick Castellanos is not playing to the level the Phillies expected him to. Entering Thursday, he was hitting .251/.300/.384 on the season with eight home runs. At this point last season, Castellanos was hitting .331/.384/.585 with 18 home runs. He had a career year with Cincinnati last year, but the difference between the two slash lines still is glaring.

The underlying metrics aren’t any more friendly to Castellanos. According to Baseball Savant, the right fielder ranks in the 23rd percentile in hard-hit percentage, in the 29th percentile in average exit velocity, in the 12th percentile in whiff percentage, and in the fifth percentile in chase rate. Translation: He’s below average in almost every MLB percentile ranking the site offers.

Castellanos’ struggles have been amplified even more in Bryce Harper’s absence. There still is no timetable for Harper’s return as he recovers from a fractured left thumb. Interim manager Rob Thomson said Thursday that Castellanos has continued to work with hitting coach Kevin Long to try to snap out of his extended cold streak.

“[He’s working on] staying back, letting the ball travel,” Thomson said. “Being able to use the field because when he does that, that’s when he’s really good.”

Castellanos has been more productive lately, batting .276 with a home run and seven RBIs over the last seven games going into Thursday. Thomson said he has not considered moving Castellanos down in the lineup.

“I haven’t really thought about [moving him in the lineup] because I think he’s going to come out of it at any moment,” Thomson said. “And when he does, he’ll be in the right spot.”

Rotation shuffling

Thomson said Zack Wheeler and Kyle Gibson will swap starts this weekend in St. Louis. The Phillies will line up like this: Wheeler on Friday, Gibson on Saturday, likely an opener (with Cris Sánchez pitching behind him) on Sunday, and Aaron Nola on Monday.

Thomson said he’d like to give Gibson an extra day of rest because he’s coming off a few tough outings. He wants to line Gibson up for a start in Miami since he has pitched well against the Marlins (a 3.55 ERA across 12⅔ innings against them this season).

Extra bases

Zach Eflin (bruised knee) did light throwing in the bullpen and some pitchers’ fielding practice on Thursday. Thomson said it went “very well.” … Ranger Suárez (back spasms) was set to play catch on Thursday and get out to 60 feet. Eflin and Suárez will join the Phillies on their upcoming road trip. … Infielder Johan Camargo ran the bases Thursday and likely will start a rehab assignment in Lehigh Valley on Friday. … Infielder Nick Maton will play seven innings at second base on Friday in single-A Clearwater. … Connor Brogdon was set to pitch one inning Thursday night in Lehigh Valley. After his outing, the Phillies will reevaluate and see whether he needs more outings.