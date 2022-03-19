CLEARWATER, Fla. — Move over, Steve Cohen. There’s another big spender in the National League East.

John Middleton, frontman for the Phillies’ ownership group, bellied up to the billionaires’ bar here late Friday night and plunked down a cool $100 million to win the bidding on a five-year contract for free-agent outfielder Nick Castellanos, a major-league source said, confirming reports by Audacy Sports and ESPN.com.

The Phillies didn’t announce the deal because it’s pending a physical. But it represented a stunning wallet flex only two nights after the team agreed to a four-year, $79 million contract with Kyle Schwarber.

Doubling down on sluggers — Castellanos from the right side, Schwarber from the left — will boost the Phillies’ payroll to approximately $240 million and leave them poised to surpass the luxury-tax threshold for the first time in franchise history. Middleton, a competitive wrestler in college, has long maintained that he would pay the surcharge if management identified a move that would push the Phillies into the class of heavyweight World Series contenders.

It remains to be seen whether Castellanos and Schwarber are those players. Between them, they have two All-Star appearances and zero top-10 MVP finishes. But the Phillies have been absent from the postseason since 2011, the longest active drought in the National League. The roster is top-heavy with a handful of prime-age superstars, the farm system lacking in elite major league-ready prospects.

Money is the team’s biggest potential difference-maker, so Middleton and fellow owners Jim and Pete Buck are going all-in. Just like the rival New York Mets, with Cohen laying out $258.5 million this winter for Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar, and Adam Ottavino. Only the Mets, the crosstown Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers will open the season with a larger payroll.

Signing Castellanos, who received a qualifying offer from the Cincinnati Reds, will also mean forfeiting a second-round draft pick. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said often that he preferred not to do that. But the change in approach reflects what the Phillies apparently believe is an opportunity to slug their way back into October.

The strategy is clear: The Phillies hope to outhit what figures to be ugly defense. Castellanos, like Schwarber, is a below-average outfielder. But can they mash? Since 2017, Castellanos has 124 homers and an .857 on-base plus slugging; Schwarber has 137 homers and an .836 OPS.

They’re also coming off their best seasons. Castellanos, 30, reached career highs with 34 homers and a .939 OPS for the Cincinnati Reds; Schwarber, 29, did the same with 32 homers and a .928 OPS for the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox.

“Schwarber, of course, he won in Chicago, did a great job for the Red Sox last year and the Nationals,” Bryce Harper said the other day. “He’s a winner as a player. And then Nicky, Casty, I really enjoy him as a player. He’s a good left fielder. He’d be a great middle-of-the-order bat for us.”

Indeed, add Castellanos and Schwarber to Harper (146 homers, .950 OPS since 2017), Rhys Hoskins (118 homers, .862 OPS), and catcher J.T. Realmuto (91 homers, .805 OPS), and the Phillies have their deepest, more fearsome offense since the days of Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins, Jayson Werth, and Raúl Ibañez.

The Phillies entered the offseason looking for a middle-of-the-order hitter to support Harper, the reigning NL MVP. They targeted Schwarber from the jump and renewed their interest last week when transactions were unfrozen after the 99-day lockout. When they finally signed him, it was presumed they had made their biggest move and would, for the third year in a row, approach the luxury-tax threshold but not go over it.

But while the tax bar rose by a record 9.5%, from $210 million last year to $230 million, in the newly negotiated collective bargaining agreement, the penalty for exceeding it (a 20% surcharge on every dollar up to the next threshold of $250 million) remained static. If ever there was a time to surpass it, this seemed to be the year.

Dombrowski also has a knack for pushing owners to kick in some extra cash for blockbuster moves. In Detroit, he got late Tigers owner Mike Ilitch to authorize a nine-year, $214 million contract for Prince Fielder. With Boston, he convinced Red Sox owner John Henry to spend big on David Price (seven years, $217 million) and J.D. Martinez (five years, $110 million).

Last week, Dombrowski declined to reveal the Phillies’ budget except to say he didn’t find it to be restrictive.

“As far as the [luxury tax], I’d say we have ownership that’s absolutely fantastic,” Dombrowski said. “They want to win. They’re very supportive.”

If they stopped at $230 million, it would have been wrong to cast the owners as frugal or question their commitment. But just in case there was a doubt, Middleton erased it with a swipe of his debit card.

Now it’s up to his investments to pay off.