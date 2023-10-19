Tickets to tonight’s NLCS game are so cheap, Phillies fans are buying them so Diamondbacks fans can’t go

Apologize to your boss, clock out of work, and book the cheapest flight to Phoenix because tickets to tonight’s NLCS Game 3, Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, are going for as low as $10.

Or, do what a couple of Phillies fans reportedly did and buy multiple tickets to tonight’s game — despite not being able to attend — so that Diamondback fans lose out on the deal.

GM to everyone except AZ, I just bought 14 tickets for game 3 in Arizona to assure that there will be 14 less loser diamondback fans. If there are any Phillies fans out there in AZ need of a ticket shoot me DM. No charge, will accept a donation if you feel so obliged #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/SdFXDippEi — sidebar taurus (@ugh_its_Dan) October 19, 2023

This is playoff baseball for the price of a Delassandro’s cheesesteak folks, people are going to get creative.

Fightin’ Phils are igniting the City of Philadelphia into a fiery camaraderie after a 90-win regular season that led up to beating the Atlanta Braves, 3-1, to win the National League Division Series and advancing to the National League Championship Series, edging closer to another World Series.

Now as the Phillies are up 2-0 in the NLCS, they’ll take on the Diamondbacks for Game 3 tonight in Pheonix’s Chase Field. What could get better than this? $10 tickets to the game.

As of publishing, many of the online ticket sellers SeatGeek, StubHub, and Vivid Seats are all offering tickets to the game for $20 or less. The cheapest tickets are being sold on SeatGeek for $10 and prices incrementally increase from there with dozens of tickets in the $10-20 range.

StubHub and Vivid Seats also have similar prices, but forget Ticketmaster as the cheapest ticket you’ll find there is $70.

Phillies NLCS Game 3 lowest ticket prices:

To put these bottom-of-the-barrel prices into perspective, a ticket to the next possible Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park starts at $283 for standing-room only.

While these paltry ticket prices are an absolute steal, you’re going to need to find a way to Phoenix though.

If you haven’t got your plane tickets booked in advance, Google Flights reports that you’ll be looking at a more than $650 round-trip to get to Phoenix this afternoon and stay the weekend before returning on Sunday.

Good time for a vacation, huh?