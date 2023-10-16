Phillies opt to keep the same roster for the NLCS

After two days of discussion, the Phillies kept the roster unchanged for the National League Championship Series.

Rather than adding Rhys Hoskins for the best-of-seven series against the Diamondbacks that begins Monday night at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies stuck with 13 pitchers and a four-player bench. Hoskins will remain in Clearwater, Fla., where he has been facing pitching in an attempt to come back from knee surgery after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in March.

All along, team officials said Hoskins’ best chance of returning this season would be for the World Series, if the Phillies advance. Even then, there are questions about his fit on the roster. Manager Rob Thomson said Hoskins would be a right-handed hitter off the bench. But because he won’t be cleared to play defense, using him to pinch-hit would necessitate a two-player move.

“He’s doing pretty well,” Thomson said Sunday. “He is getting live at-bats, and he is getting at-bats off the Trajekt [simulated pitching machine]. He is running bases. He is sliding. He is doing pretty much everything except for taking ground balls.”

Here’s the Phillies’ 26-man roster:

Pitchers: José Alvarado, Seranthony Domínguez, Jeff Hoffman, Orion Kerkering, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sánchez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm, Ranger Suárez, Taijuan Walker, Zack Wheeler.

Catchers: J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs.

Infielders: Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner.

Outfielders: Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, Johan Rojas, Kyle Schwarber.