Phillies’ Noah Song throws scoreless inning in first game since 2019

CHICAGO — Phillies pitching prospect Noah Song began his minor-league rehab assignment for low-A Clearwater and threw a scoreless, 12-pitch sixth inning. It marked his first game action since 2019 due to his military commitment to the U.S. Naval Academy.

It was an auspicious start for Song, selected by the Phillies in the Rule 5 draft and sidelined since spring training by a back strain. But it gets interesting from here. Barring injury, Song’s assignment can last for up to 30 days, at which point the Phillies must add him to the active roster or else put him through waivers and offer him back to the Red Sox, his previous team.

Considering all of Song’s eight career minor league appearances have come in A-ball, and given the downtime during his time in Naval flight school, it’s unclear that the Phillies will be able to carry him on the roster while they’re contending for a playoff spot.

Song topped out at 99 mph in the Red Sox’s farm system in 2019. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said reports from the rehab staff indicated Song’s average velocity has ticked upward, but is “about 3 mph” less than it was previously. He maxed out at 93.5 mph Wednesday night, according to Statcast.

“You factor in games and the added intensity, it’ll be interesting to see,” Thomson said.

