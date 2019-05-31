What will be the decision on Herrera? If you want to look at the nature of the alleged incident, the police report, his history in this regard, and what the commissioner has done in similar cases, a reasonable guess would be a 30-game suspension. Manfred could extend the administrative leave, with the consent of the players association, until after Herrera’s June 17 hearing in Atlantic City Municipal Court, but he can essentially do what he wants when he wants.