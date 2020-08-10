Between games of the doubleheader, the Phillies designated reliever Enyel De Los Santos for assignment and optioned lefty Cole Irvin to the satellite camp in Lehigh Valley to open spots on the 40-man and active rosters, respectively, for top pitching prospect Spencer Howard. Girardi said the Phillies will stretch out Irvin to be able to start, perhaps when the doubleheaders begin to pile up next month. ... Sunday marked the second of seven scheduled doubleheaders so far for the Phillies, which would be the most they have played in a season since 1989 (eight), according to the Elias Sports Bureau. ... Even after getting swept Sunday, the Phillies are 20-12 against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park since the start of the 2017 season. ... Aaron Nola will start Monday night’s series finale against Braves lefty Sean Newcomb.