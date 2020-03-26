But although opening day is on hold for seven weeks and quite likely more, it’s worth marking what would’ve been the dawning of the 138th season in club history. After all, despite going only 64-71-2 in the first game of their seasons, the Phillies have had several memorable openers since they were defeated, 4-3, by Old Hoss Radbourn of the Providence Grays on May 1, 1883, at Recreation Park on the corner of 24th Street and Columbia Avenue.