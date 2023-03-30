Phillies finalize opening-day roster: Dalton Guthrie makes team, Noah Song placed on injured list

ARLINGTON, Texas — If you were waiting breathlessly for the Phillies’ opening-day roster, go ahead and exhale.

There weren’t any surprises.

The Phillies submitted their 26-man roster by MLB’s noon ET deadline. It includes 13 pitchers and 13 position players, including reserve outfielder Dalton Guthrie, whose spot appeared tenuous late Wednesday when the Phillies acquired outfielder Cristian Pache in a trade with the Oakland A’s.

Pache has not yet reported to the Phillies. They will have to make a roster move once he joins the team.

» READ MORE: Cristian Pache is a big name who gives the Phillies a small upgrade in a marginal role

In perhaps the only bit of drama, the Phillies added right-hander Noah Song to the 40-man roster and placed him on the 15-day injured list with a low back strain. To create a spot for him, the Phillies transferred catcher Rafael Marchan to the 60-day injured list with a broken hamate bone in his right hand.

Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list, as expected, while he continues his recovery from Tommy John elbow surgery. Additionally, pitchers Nick Nelson (left hamstring strain) and Cristopher Sánchez (left triceps strain) were placed on the 15-day injured list.

Here’s the full roster:

Pitchers (13): José Alvarado, Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Domínguez, Bailey Falter, Craig Kimbrel, Yunior Marte, Aaron Nola, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm, Andrew Vasquez, Taijuan Walker and Zack Wheeler.

Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs.

Infielders (6): Alec Bohm, Darick Hall, Josh Harrison, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner.

Outfielders (5): Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave, Dalton Guthrie, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber.