Phillies trade for A’s outfielder Cristian Pache; place Rhys Hoskins on 60-day IL

Even before spring training began, Phillies officials discussed the need for a right-handed hitter who could play center field.

On the eve of opening day, they found one.

The Phillies pulled off a last-minute trade Wednesday, acquiring Cristian Pache from the Oakland Athletics for minor league reliever Billy Sullivan. The addition of Pache likely will bump outfielder Dalton Guthrie off the opening-day roster, which must be submitted to Major League Baseball by noon Thursday.

Pache, 24, is out of options and can’t be sent to the minors without being exposed to waivers. He lost a spring-training competition to Esteury Ruiz for Oakland’s center field job.

Formerly a top prospect in the Atlanta Braves’ farm system, Pache is regarded as a superior defensive outfielder. But in 308 at-bats for Atlanta and Oakland, he’s a .156/.205/.234 hitter with four homers and two stolen bases. The Braves packaged him in a multi-prospect trade last March for first baseman Matt Olson.

The Phillies added Pache to the 40-man roster in a spot vacated when they transferred Rhys Hoskins to the 60-day injured list. Hoskins is scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday on a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

This is a developing story ...