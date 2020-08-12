For one thing, the 30-year-old right-hander hasn’t allowed a run in five innings, a minuscule sample size that nevertheless might be enough in this short schedule to signal that he has rebounded from a rough 2019 in which his ERA rose to 4.57. For another, his average fastball velocity is 94 mph, according to Statcast, in line with his career average. He’s also using his changeup and slider more often and hasn’t given up a hit on either pitch this season.