This time, Bryce Harper made it.

After his dubious baserunning decisions proved costly in the third and eighth innings Tuesday night, Harper scored from first base on J.T. Realmuto’s 10th-inning triple to give the Phillies a back-from-the-brink 3-2 walk-off victory over the Baltimore Orioles before an announced crowd of 18,955 at Citizens Bank Park.

Harper slid headfirst across home plate, then got to his knees and shouted as the Phillies swarmed him and Realmuto. It was the lasting image from an otherwise forgettable night, in which the Phillies were held off the board for six innings in a game that pitted both teams’ bullpens.

The victory assured that the Phillies would remain three games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves with 11 games left to play. Atlanta was leading the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

After falling behind 2-1 in the top of the 10th on an RBI double by Austin Hays, the Phillies moved their ghost runner to third base in the bottom of the 10th. The Orioles intentionally walked Harper with two out even though it placed the winning run on first base.

Up stepped Realmuto, who hit a line drive past Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander’s outstretched glove. Harper never hesitated around third base and beat the relay throw to home.

Harper’s baserunning adventures

Harper’s daring baserunning came two innings after he got cut down at home plate on a grounder to second base in a drawn-in infield. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said he allowed Harper to make his own read on the play rather than ordering him not to run on contact.

In the third inning, Harper lined a single down the right-field line and never held up in trying to stretch a double. But Santander made a strong throw and Harper got cut down by a wide margin.

Where’s the offense?

Judging by the Phillies’ swings, you might’ve sworn the Baltimore Orioles had Jim Palmer, Mike Flanagan, and Mike Mussina through the first nine innings.

But these Orioles entered with a worst-in-the-majors 5.91 team ERA and went with a bullpen game, which meant a parade of relievers from the first inning through the last.

After getting shut out in the series opener Monday night, the Phillies didn’t score until the sixth inning, extending their streak to 18 innings without a run, including 14 against the 102-loss Orioles.

Medina starts it up

In the previous three bullpen games, the Phillies passed the baton from reliever to reliever for nine innings. This time, they turned to Adonis Medina, who recently got recalled from triple A, where he made 17 starts.

The idea: Get multiple innings from Medina early in the game and piece it together from there.

Medina wound up recording 11 outs. He pitched into and out of trouble for three innings before allowing a run in the fourth. With two out, he hit Richie Martin with a pitch, walked Kelvin Gutiérrez, and gave up a pinch-hit RBI single to Ramón Urias before being lifted for lefty reliever José Alvarado.

Eight for Eshelman

It has been a rough season for Orioles reliever Thomas Eshelman, the former Phillies minor-league pitcher of the year. Entering the game, he had allowed 19 runs on 29 hits and 10 walks in 21⅓ innings for an 8.02 ERA.

But Eshleman retired eight of 10 batters in the middle innings despite not throwing a pitch that topped 86.8 mph.

After scoreless fourth and fifth innings, he struck out Harper on a sinker to open the sixth. But he gave up a one-out double to J.T. Realmuto, who eventually scored the tying run on Andrew McCutchen’s RBI double against reliever Dillon Tate.