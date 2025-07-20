Alec Bohm’s injury should create an opportunity for Otto Kemp

Otto Kemp made his major-league debut at third base, moved four games later to first base, and was soon starting in left field.

The Phillies rookie reached the big leagues as a utility player but should receive a taste in the next few weeks of what it’s like to play a set position. Kemp is in line to handle the majority of the third-base duties with Alec Bohm on the injured list with a fractured rib.

“It helps mentally a little bit just knowing that I can just hone in on third base a little bit more and get in the saddle there,” Kemp said after homering in Sunday’s 8-2 loss to the Angels. “But the name of the game has been utility so we’re still staying fresh on all the other things just in case. You never know what can happen.”

Bohm is expected to miss three or four weeks and the Phillies could add a third baseman later this month at the trade deadline. Until then, Kemp should get a chance to fill in along with Edmundo Sosa.

Kemp hit .313 this season with a 1.010 OPS at triple A where he started mostly at third base while also playing first, second, and left field. He was one of the team’s best hitters in the minors but struggled to get into a groove after being promoted last month and then saw limited playing time once Bryce Harper returned from the injured list. Bohm’s absence is another opportunity.

The Phillies are in desperate need for a spark from the second-half of their lineup. On Sunday, Kemp looked fit for the part.

“It felt good,” Kemp said of his sixth inning homer. “I wish it would’ve been a little bit more meaningful but it felt good.”

Taijuan Walker to stay in Phillies rotation

Mick Abel’s performance on Saturday night in triple-A is not enough yet to return him to the majors as Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Taijuan Walker will remain in the rotation.

Walker pitched four innings in Saturday night’s win over the Angels, allowing three runs on a pair of homers. Abel pitched six scoreless innings on Saturday with Lehigh Valley and has not allowed a run in his two triple-A starts since returning to the minors. The right-hander has struck out nine, walked three, and allowed three hits over his last 12 innings.

The Phillies are off on Thursday so could skip Walker’s next turn on Friday at Yankee Stadium.

Extra bases

Taylor Ward, who could be a trade candidate later this month for the Phils, drove in multiple runs in each game this series. He was 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs on Sunday...Zack Wheeler will start Monday’s series opener at home against Boston right-hander Walker Buehler. Christopher Sanchez starts Tuesday against right-hander Richard Fitts and Jesús Luzardo pitches the series finale on Wednesday against right-hander Lucas Giolito.