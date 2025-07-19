Alec Bohm placed on 10-day IL with fractured rib; Phillies recalled Weston Wilson

Alec Bohm grabbed his left side and grimaced while walking off the field in the eighth inning on Friday.

The Phillies third baseman had been hit by a pitch in the left rib cage by Yu Darvish last week in San Diego, and sat out the final game before the All-Star break.

Advertisement

After a few days off, Bohm felt normal coming out of the break. But he reaggravated the injury in his last at-bat of Friday’s 6-5 loss to the Angels. Tests on Saturday revealed Bohm had fractured his left rib, and he was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Weston Wilson was scratched from Saturday’s game in triple-A Lehigh Valley and was recalled to the Phillies.

Since being optioned on June 18, Wilson has slashed .276/.396/.447 for the IronPigs. He has hit four doubles and three home runs in 19 games.

» READ MORE: Mike Trout hopes to take part in 2026 All-Star Game in Philly: ‘It would definitely mean a lot’

Thomson remains confident in Bryson Stott

Otto Kemp started at third base in Bohm’s place Saturday against Angels left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. Also in the lineup was Brandon Marsh, making his sixth start of the season against an opposing lefty starter.

Since June 1, Marsh has a .294 batting average and .731 OPS. The quality of his at-bats recently have earned him the opportunity against Kikuchi, according to Thomson.

“I think he’s just using the field,” Thomson said. “His direction is more left center, so he’s staying on the ball a little bit better, which helps him with breaking ball and off speed. So he’s barreling a lot of balls up there. It’s been good.”

On the other hand, Marsh’s fellow lefties, Max Kepler and Bryson Stott, were on the bench on Saturday. Both are mired in slumps.

Kepler has a .222 batting average this month and went 0-for-4 on Friday. Stott is hitting .156 in July with a .281 slugging percentage.

While Stott has continued to see a lot of pitches at the plate and has cut his chase rate to 22%, he has had difficulty squaring up the ball. He has a 5% barrel rate and a 28.6% hard-hit rate. Amidst his struggles, Thomson dropped Stott to ninth in the batting order Friday and also pinch-hit for him with Edmundo Sosa in the seventh inning.

Thomson attributes Stott’s struggles to getting “loopy” with his swing, which makes it difficult to get behind the baseball. It was a similar issue he ran into in the 2024 season, though an elbow injury Stott had been playing through for most of the year had contributed to that. Thomson said that Stott is currently healthy.

» READ MORE: Phillies owner John Middleton on re-signing Kyle Schwarber: ‘ We love him. We want to keep him’

“I have a lot of trust in Stott,” he said. “I think he’s good hitter. He’s going to come out of this. He’s working hard at it.”

Thomson said there haven’t been any discussions regarding optioning Stott to give him some time in the minors to rediscover his swing. He declined to give specifics on what adjustments Stott has been making.

Stott’s teammates also maintain confidence in him.

“He’s got to be himself, just like everybody else in here. We’ve got to be ourselves,” said Bryce Harper. “And rely on all of our talents and trust in our ability to go out there and play this game. ... Obviously, it’s been tough for him in the batter’s box right now, as of late, and he’s got to keep going and believe in himself.”

Extra bases

Aaron Nola (rib) threw 34 pitches across two innings of a live batting practice session on Saturday morning. It was “very good,” according to Thomson. “Command was really good. Curveball was really good.” His next step is to throw a bullpen session on Monday or Tuesday. ... Ranger Suárez (7-3, 2.15 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against Angels right-hander José Soriano (6-7, 3.90).