Phillies send Otto Kemp back to triple A to clear a spot for Alec Bohm

WASHINGTON — Otto Kemp’s long odyssey to the majors is detouring back to triple A.

The Phillies optioned Kemp before Sunday’s game to clear a spot for Alec Bohm, who was reinstated from the injured list. Kemp and utility infielder Edmundo Sosa split time at third base while Bohm was out with a fractured rib.

“He just needs at-bats,” manager Rob Thomson said.

The timing of Kemp’s return to triple A enables him to be recalled when major-league rosters expand to 28 players on Sept. 1. The Phillies will likely add one pitcher and one position player.

When Kemp got called up June 7, it was a triumph for an undrafted player from Point Loma Nazarene University, a small Division II program near San Diego. He initially got everyday at-bats at first base while Bryce Harper was on the injured list.

But playing time became harder to come by after Harper returned. Kemp began starting in left field against left-handed pitchers before moving to third base once Bohm was sidelined.

Kemp hadn’t played left field since before the All-Star break. And with Weston Wilson emerging as part of a four-player platoon in left and center field, the Phillies chose to keep him on the roster and excise Kemp.

In 161 plate appearances over 46 games, Kemp batted .228 with seven doubles, four homers, and a .657 OPS.

“I loved the at-bats early, and then he was getting kind of sporadic at-bats and he’s just scuffling a little bit,” Thomson said. “He needs to get everyday at-bats, play third, play second, play left. As I told him, he’s a big part of what we’re doing this year and in the future.”

Extra bases

Aaron Nola returned from three months on the injured list and started Sunday, taking the roster spot vacated when Zack Wheeler (blood clot) was sidelined Saturday. To open a spot for Nola on the 40-man roster, the Phillies released triple-A outfielder Cal Stevenson. ... Nationals (and former Phillies) radio analyst Kevin Frandsen called Sunday’s game on Roku with Phillies play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy. ... Ranger Suárez (8-6, 3.28 ERA) is scheduled to start at home Monday night against Mariners righty Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.31).