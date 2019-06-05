SAN DIEGO – The Phillies’ West Coast road trip to Los Angeles and San Diego was not particularly long, but boy was it strange and, all things considered, it could have been a lot worse.
The Phillies flew home happy and still in first place Wednesday after rallying from a pair of three-run deficits to pull out a 7-5 victory over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Down, 5-2, in the seventh inning, the Phillies scored three times to get even and then twice more in the eighth to take the lead.
Rookie Adam Haseley, in just his second big-league game, played a central role in the rally, which matched the Phillies’ largest come-from-behind win of the season.
Haseley drew a one-out walk in the seventh off reliever Trey Wingenter and scored on a triple into the right-field corner by Cesar Hernandez.
Former Washington Nationals reliever Craig Stammen came on in relief and Bryce Harper won the showdown with his former teammate by delivering an RBI double. Jean Segura followed with an RBI single to even the game at 5-5.
In the eighth, Scott Kingery drew a two-out walk and scored from first base when Haseley delivered his first major-league hit, a double that caromed into left field after hitting the cutout in foul territory. Andrew Knapp followed with his biggest hit of the season, a pinch-hit single that pushed the Phillies’ lead to two.
The final six outs, like all six of the Phillies’ games on this trip, were an adventure.
Reliever Seranthony Dominguez had to leave with one out and two on in the eighth with an apparent injury, forcing Hector Neris to record a five-out save.
Neris walked the first batter he faced to load the bases, but he struck out Ian Kinsler and got Manny Machado with the help of a terrific catch by Segura in shallow left field. Neris pitched a perfect ninth for his 12th save.
When this road trip started, Kingery was just settling into center field for an anticipated long look while baseball investigated Odubel Herrera’s arrest in Atlantic City for allegedly striking his girlfriend. Kingery is now getting a long look at third base.
When it started, Jay Bruce was still playing for the Seattle Mariners and thinking an inevitable trade to a contender probably would not come until next month. The trade came Sunday and Bruce started pounding extra-base hits upon arrival, including two more Wednesday.
When it started, Haseley was just three days into his career with triple-A Lehigh Valley after happily being promoted from double-A Reading on May 29. A week later, he is the Phillies’ starting center fielder.
Jake Arrieta’s trip got off to a shaky start Friday night when he allowed five runs on 10 hits, including three home runs, in a loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He said after that start that he could not command his secondary pitches, which allowed the Dodgers “to eliminate too many pitches.”
This start was even worse for Arrieta. He allowed five more runs on seven hits, including two more home runs, bringing his season total to 14. That’s tied for the second most in the National League. Colorado’s Kyle Freeland is the only NL pitcher who has allowed more and the Rockies recently optioned him to their Pacific Coast League affiliate.
Arrieta also walked five batters. All five runs San Diego scored came after he had retired the first two batters of the inning.
With the Phillies ahead, 1-0, in the bottom of the third, Manny Machado reached base on a two-out double and Eric Hosmer walked to set up a three-run home run by rookie Josh Naylor on a 2-1 sinker at the top of the strike zone.
Wil Myers followed by hitting an 0-1 curveball over the center-field wall to make it 4-1.
Bruce, who had doubled and scored on a Kingery double in the second inning, homered for the third time in two games in the fourth inning off rookie Cal Quantrill, the son of former Phillies pitcher Paul Quantrill. It was Bruce’s 17th homer and 30th extra-base hit of the season. He also has 11 singles.
Arrieta’s afternoon ended with two outs in the fifth. He issued a two-out walk to Myers, who stole second and scored on a single to center field by Ty France, another Padres rookie. When Austin Allen, another rookie, walked, manager Gabe Kapler removed Arrieta from the game.
Vince Velasquez, in just his fifth relief appearance, retired all four batters he faced, including two via the strikeout, and set the stage for a Phillies comeback.
Get insights on the Phillies delivered straight to your inbox with Extra Innings, our newsletter for Phillies fans by Matt Breen, Bob Brookover and Scott Lauber. Click here to sign up.