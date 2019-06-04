One of the many things the Phillies loved about McCutchen when they signed him to a three-year deal worth $50 million during the winter meetings was his durability. The 32-year-old outfielder had played at least 146 games every season since 2010 and at least 153 games in eight of those nine years. He had been placed on the disabled list just once in his career during the 2014 season with a rib fracture.