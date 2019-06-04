SAN DIEGO -- Fresh off a difficult three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Phillies immediately faced some more adversity Monday night during the first inning of their series opener with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park when Andrew McCutchen had to leave the game with an apparent left knee injury.
No announcement was immediately made by the Phillies on McCutchen’s condition.
McCutchen opened the game with a walk off Padres lefty Eric Lauer and it appeared as if he was going to remain stationed at first base when Jean Segura hit a popup to second baseman Ian Kinsler.
Instead, a disastrous sequence of events unfolded for the Phillies. When Segura fell in the batter’s box and then did not run full-speed to first base, Kinsler opted to let the baseball drop in front of him. With McCutchen stuck in no man’s land, Kinsler threw to first base to record the out on Segura and McCutchen was caught in a rundown.
As he tried to return to first base, McCutchen’s knee appeared to buckle just before he was tagged out to complete the Padres’ unconventional double play. Assistant athletic trainer Chris Mudd helped McCutchen leave the field and when Bryce Harper lined out to end the top of the first inning, manager Gabe Kapler had to readjust his lineup for the bottom of the first.
Sean Rodriguez, who was in the starting lineup as the left fielder, moved to center field and Jay Bruce, who was not in the starting lineup, made his Phillies debut by going to left field one day after being traded from the Seattle Mariners.