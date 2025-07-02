The Phillies and Padres played one of the craziest doubleheaders on this day in 1993. Could they do it again?

After Tuesday night’s game was postponed, the Phillies will host the San Diego Padres for a doubleheader on Wednesday. From first glance, it seems normal enough. But when you look back on history, it all starts to sound familiar.

On this date 32 years ago, the Phillies played a wild doubleheader against the Padres that lasted over 12 hours, ultimately ending in the Phillies and Padres splitting the series. Could history repeat itself? Here’s everything you need to know about the game and the weather forecast …

A lengthy doubleheader

After their April 21 game was postponed during the 1993 season, the Padres traveled to Veterans Stadium to compete in a doubleheader ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. The first pitch of Game One was thrown at 4:44 p.m. But Game Two didn’t conclude until 4:40 a.m.

After an evening of rain delays, with almost six hours of stoppages, the first game didn’t end until just after 1 a.m., resulting in a 5-2 Phillies loss. As the night dragged on, instead of postponing the second game to the next day, it started at around 1:28 a.m., in a game that saw the Phillies win 6-5 over the Padres.

The 5 hours, 54 minutes of delays in Game One is still one of the top-three longest rain delays in MLB history. Paul Hagen, a writer for the Philadelphia Daily News at the time, detailed the night in his 20th anniversary story.

“Everybody remembers the mystique that as the night dragged on, the crowd actually started getting bigger,” Hagen wrote. “As the bars closed, people realized the Phillies were playing and came down to the park. And that just played into the rabble-rousing persona that this team embraced.”

Although it was a long night for Phillies fans, the leadoff hitter for Game Two, Ruben Amaro Jr., recalled the lengthy doubleheader in Hagen’s anniversary story.

“My memories are of people coming back from the bars,” Amaro told Hagen. “They came from somewhere. Fairly inebriated. But being right over the dugouts and screaming and really getting into it. It was kind of bizarre. Kind of surreal. But it was neat running out there and high-fiving everybody after the game. It was hilarious, but that’s the kind of stuff that makes baseball so amazing.”

The Inquirer and Philadelphia Daily News sports copy editor Doug Darroch, 69, was one of the fans who showed up for the nightcap. Working in sports, Darroch was already used to the late nights. So, when the Audubon resident heard about the second game’s start time on the radio, he made the 15-minute commute to Veterans Stadium.

Darroch walked into the venue free of charge and had his choice of seats, sitting in the lower bowl behind the Padres dugout as he watched one of the most memorable games he has attended.

“It was a tight game, and of course it was decided by Mitch Williams’ RBI single to left, which led to Harry Kalas’ famous “Mitchy-Poo” reference,“ Darroch said. ”Going home I had the feeling I was part of something that had never happened before and would never happen again. That was all part of the Phils’ magic 1993 season that featured a roster of real characters who caught lightning in a bottle and then lost it for the rest of the 1990s."

NL standings at the time

Ahead of the game, the Phillies attended a 32-minute players-only meeting in the clubhouse. After suffering a 14-5 loss to the Cardinals the night before at Busch Stadium, the Phillies’ struggles continued — losing three out of four games to St. Louis, allowing them to get back into the pennant race with a five-and-a-half game lead.

Before their series with the Padres, the Phillies lost five of their last six and dropped back-to-back series for the first time that year. They split the series with San Diego, winning the second and fourth games.

Eventually the Phillies went on to win the National League East title, and defeated the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series before falling to the Toronto Blue Jays in the 1993 World Series.

Entering Wednesday’s doubleheader, the Phillies are leading the NL East with a 50-35 record.

Today’s forecast

The first game has a 1:05 p.m. start time. If everything goes as planned, Game Two is set to start at around 6:15 p.m. However, there is a 50% chance of rain showers which are expected to start early in the day.