Skip to content
Phillies
Link copied to clipboard
Link copied to clipboard

Phillies to play doubleheader vs. Padres on Wednesday after rainout

Mick Abel will start Game 1 at 1:05 p.m., and Cristopher Sánchez will start Game 2, scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

A tarp covers the field during a rain delay before at Citizens Bank Park last season.
A tarp covers the field during a rain delay before at Citizens Bank Park last season.Read moreJose F. Moreno / Staff Photographer

The Phillies announced Tuesday that their scheduled game against the San Diego Padres has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader on Wednesday. The postgame fireworks show initially scheduled for Tuesday has also been postponed until after the second game on Wednesday.

» READ MORE: One-stop shopping at the trade deadline: Three teams that could be a match for Phillies’ biggest needs

Mick Abel will start Game 1 at 1:05 p.m., and Cristopher Sánchez will start Game 2, scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Tickets for Tuesday’s game will be honored for admission to the second game on Wednesday.

The Phillies shut out the Padres, 4-0, in the series opener Monday.