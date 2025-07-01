Phillies to play doubleheader vs. Padres on Wednesday after rainout

The Phillies announced Tuesday that their scheduled game against the San Diego Padres has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader on Wednesday. The postgame fireworks show initially scheduled for Tuesday has also been postponed until after the second game on Wednesday.

Mick Abel will start Game 1 at 1:05 p.m., and Cristopher Sánchez will start Game 2, scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Tickets for Tuesday’s game will be honored for admission to the second game on Wednesday.

The Phillies shut out the Padres, 4-0, in the series opener Monday.