SAN DIEGO — Rhys Hoskins couldn’t hear much of what Rob Thomson was saying. Neither could Alec Bohm. The Phillies manager gathered his infielders Tuesday night at the pitcher’s mound, but the thundering crowd at Petco Park was drowning out most of what he had to say.

It was hard to imagine — as the Padres had two runners on with one outs — that a 2-0 win in the opener of the National League Championship Series would soon be complete. A throwing error spoiled a potential game-ending double play, whipping the ballpark into a frenzy, and backing the Phillies against the ropes.

This was the type of situation in the past that would have unraveled Jose Alvarado, the hard-throwing reliever who was often hard-to-trust and quick to wither when the pressure mounted.

“I’m not the same Alvarado that I was before,” he said after retiring the next two batters with ease. “When I’m on the mound, I try to remain calm. I’m my own pitching coach. I talk to myself in the head and just focus on executing my pitches. I know I need to attack hitters. That’s the bottom line.”

Alvarado, ever since returning in June from a two-week demotion to triple A, has looked like a different pitcher. He harnessed his triple-digit fastball and developed a cutter that seemed unhittable on Tuesday night.

But he also has found a way to keep his composure, holding it together in situations that used to sink him.

“He’s come such a long way for us,” J.T. Realmuto said. “He’s one of the main reasons we’re here right now. His turnaround this season with how incredible he’s been in the second half. He’s just been dependable. Every time we hand him the ball, it feels like it’s going to be a 1-2-3 inning with a couple strikeouts. I know it doesn’t always work out that way. but that’s the confidence we have. That turnaround from the first half to the second half is the reason why we’re here.”

Alvarado started the ninth with a groundout before issuing a five-pitch walk, sending the first signs that danger could be near. Juan Soto — one of the game’s best hitters — was at the plate as the tying run.

Alvarado induced a grounder that Bohm fielded and tossed to second with the chance at a double play. His throw was wide, everyone was safe, and the Phils were in trouble. Out came Thomson, instead of pitching coach Caleb Cotham.

“I just wanted to settle everybody down,” the manager said. “The crowd is into it. You have the yellow flags going and all that stuff. I wanted to settle down and make sure we knew exactly what we were going to do.”

The Phillies turned their season around this summer behind Thomson’s steadiness as the manager watches the game like a poker player, never seeming to show much emotion. This was no different. The walls were closing in and Thomson simply told his team that Alvarado would throw a 100 mph sinker, get a ground ball, and the Phillies would leave with a win.

“That’s Rob,” Rhys Hoskins said. “He’s cool, calm and collected out there. We have to work with him on speaking up a little bit. He doesn’t really do that.”

Alvarado was the first player Dave Dombrowski traded for after joining the Phillies in the winter of 2020. The pitcher had fallen out of favor with Tampa Bay, which was trying to dump him after his weight ballooned to nearly 300 pounds. He fought his way back. Alvarado lost the weight he gained during the 2020 season and then found the mentality that he needed for moments like Tuesday night.

“Man, I’m working hard everyday,” Alvarado said. “When you’re working hard, everything becomes more easy for you.”

Bohm, who also learned this season how to stay composed, stopped Alvarado after his error and asked the pitcher to pick him up. He did just that, needing just seven pitches to finish it. The Phillies were one win closer to reaching the World Series and it was the pitcher who was once hard to trust that pushed them there.

“It makes me feel very proud of myself to be where I am right now,” Alvarado said. “It’s always encouraging when you’re used in really difficult situations when the game is on the line. For me, it’s awesome that I’m able to get the job done and have that confidence and trust from the manager.”

