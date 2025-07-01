Zack Wheeler cruises through eight shutout innings in Phillies’ 4-0 win over Padres

A plume of fireworks ignited the night sky above center field as Zack Wheeler walked off the mound.

The eighth-inning pyrotechnics were a preview of the firework show set for the conclusion of the game, but they were also very appropriate for the moment. Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill had just swung through a 96 mph fastball for Wheeler’s 10th and final strikeout of the night, capping his longest outing of the season so far.

Wheeler’s eight shutout innings helped carry the Phillies to a 4-0 series-opening win over San Diego. He did not issue a single walk, and scattered six hits.

The offense did just enough to back him up, manufacturing runs off Padres knuckleballer Matt Waldron.

In the second inning, an RBI groundout from Bryson Stott scored Max Kepler from third base. The Phillies added two more runs on ground ball singles and some heads-up baserunning in the fourth inning.

Stott walked and stole second to open the rally. Brandon Marsh sent a grounder to first baseman Luis Arráez, but beat out his throw to first. Meanwhile, Stott came around to score from second base, diving around the tag at the plate.

Marsh then stole second — sneaking his arm under the tag — and advanced on a wild pitch. He scored when Trea Turner hit a chopper to Manny Machado, too softly for him to make a play.

In the third inning, Merrill saved the Padres three runs, leaping up against the center field wall to haul back a fly ball and rob Kepler of a three-run shot.

Nick Castellanos added another insurance run in the fifth with a solo home run to left field, well out of reach of any of the Padres outfielders.

Tanner Banks pitched a scoreless ninth inning. In his return to the lineup, Bryce Harper went 0-for-2 with a walk and was hit by a pitch.