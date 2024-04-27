Five different Phillies’ hit home runs in 9-3 rout of San Diego Padres

SAN DIEGO — The Phillies hit five home runs in their 9-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night, but none stuck out more than the one hit by Nick Castellanos. He entered this weekend with only one extra base hit — a triple that he knocked to right field on April 20 — coupled with a .177/.233/.198 slash line.

He has been chasing and swinging at a high rate with not much to show for it, but earlier this week, the Phillies’ right fielder said he was encouraged. His swing had been feeling better. He could tell he was getting closer.

Advertisement

And on Friday, in the top of the third inning, he proved himself right. Castellanos swung at a slider from Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, and took his second pitch, a slider inside, 398 feet to left center field. It was a smooth, effortless swing, the kind that Castellanos has known to take.

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper vs. Mike Trout, 12 years in: What drives them to be great, and will they ever join forces?

As he jogged around the bases, his teammates gathered in the stair well of the visitors’ dugout. They took turns congratulating him. Hitting coach Kevin Long let out a “Let’s go!” Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto, and Kyle Schwarber gave him some chest bumps and high fives.

Brandon Marsh, who had just hit a two-run home run minutes before, waited for Castellanos at the end of the dugout. He gave him a hug. It didn’t just seem like it was a cathartic moment for Castellanos. It seemed like it was one for his teammates, too.

The Phillies have not had a lot of success on the West Coast in recent years but they set the tone early on Friday. Schwarber hit a leadoff home run off of Musgrove, his 100th with the Phillies. Marsh hit an RBI double to give his team an early 2-0 lead.

Harper hit a solo home run to right field in the third, Marsh hit his two-run shot, and Castellanos piled on, giving the Phillies a 6-0 lead by the third inning. An Alec Bohm RBI single in the fourth made it 7-1, and just for good measure, J.T. Realmuto piled on in the top of the seventh, hitting a two-run home run to give the Phillies a 9-1 lead.

By the end of the night, eight of the Phillies’ nine hitters had recorded at least one hit, three had recorded multiple hits, and five hit a home run. Bohm went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a strikeout, Realmuto went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk, and Marsh went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. The Phillies grounded into no double plays, and went 3-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

It was a well-played game all-around. Aaron Nola made the start, and gave the Phillies eight solid innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts. Two of those three earned runs came on a two-run home run he allowed to Graham Pauley in the bottom of the seventh.

But for the most part, Nola was efficient with his pitches. He needed just seven to get through the first and fourth innings, and finished his night at 106. He was helped by some good defense behind him. Marsh made a nice jumping catch at the wall in the bottom of the sixth to rob Jake Cronenworth of a home run.

Seranthony Domínguez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning with one strikeout to end the game.