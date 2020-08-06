The Phillies were not interested in pushing their fans away even though they are not allowed to let them in this season. Howard Smith, the team’s vice president of business affairs, paid the small group a visit during the Phillies’ season-opening series and told the fans they could be heard and that the team appreciated what they were doing. He also told them they needed a nickname and that’s how they became the Phandemic Krew. They even have a banner now that hangs on the closed metal gate that leads into Ashburn Alley.