Szczur, meanwhile, is coming home after spending last season in triple A with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 30-year-old native of Cape May, N.J., is best known around here for being a two-sport star at Villanova, where he was a wide receiver and gained 270 all-purpose yards in the 2009 NCAA FCS national championship game against Montana. But he has also played 363 games in the big leagues, including 107 for the Chicago Cubs’ World Series-championship team in 2016.