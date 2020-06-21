The Phillies’ first baseman is 27. He needs to get paid sooner than later, but he’s not arbitration-eligible until after 2020. This didn’t seem like it would be an issue after his first 150 games, when he shredded big-league pitching with 40 home runs, 120 RBI, a .265 average, and an .938 OPS. It has become a big issue, because Hoss can be a big star, but he needs a big year. He’s hit a more modest 41 homers with 109 RBI and a .239 average in his last 213 games. This led him to overhaul his approach. We need to see that overhaul.