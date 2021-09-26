Shortly before the Phillies played their final regular-season home game Sunday, Bryce Harper stepped out of the dugout, stood behind a microphone along the first-base line, and thanked the fans for their support.

“We’ve got six more big ones,” he said, reminding them of the Phillies’ most important road trip since 2011.

The presumptive National League MVP closed by saying he hopes to see everybody back at Citizens Bank Park on Oct. 11, which would be Game 3 of the NL Division Series. Harper didn’t make a prediction. It was more a save-the-date than a guarantee.

Go ahead and be cynical. You’re entitled. The Phillies have missed the postseason nine years running, flirting with it the last two seasons before crumbling like blue cheese in September. On brand, they followed Harper’s speech by getting shut out, 6-0, by the 97-loss Pittsburgh Pirates and slipping to two games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves, who were still playing in San Diego.

The Phillies aren’t facing an impossible mission this week. Not with three games upcoming in Atlanta beginning Tuesday night. They control their destiny in the sense that they can reclaim first place by sweeping the Braves.

Surely their chances of snapping the NL’s longest playoff drought would have been better if they had won the home finale. But their warts were exposed on a sun-splashed fall day.

The Phillies turned to pitching prospect Hans Crouse to make his major-league debut in lieu of a No. 5 starter. Pirates leadoff man Cole Tucker hit Crouse’s first pitch inside the right-field foul pole for a home run.

Crouse worked through control issues and held it at 1-0 for three innings. But Jose Alvarado gave up two runs in the seven innings, Adonis Medina gave up two in the eighth, and Ramon Rosso balked home a run in the ninth.

But the Phillies were built to slug, and their on-again, off-again offense was off again. They couldn’t deliver a big hit for five innings against Pirates starter Max Kranick, a Lackawanna County native, and finished with six hits overall. They went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.

J.T. Realmuto was the prime runner-stranding culprit. He twice came to the plate with two on and two out. In the third inning, he chased a slider away from Kranick and struck out; in the fifth, he rolled into a rally-ending fielder’s choice.

The Phillies were shut out for the 10th time this season and the second time in seven days. If they don’t make the playoffs, they will have several regrets, including a major-league-record-tying 34 blown saves. But they will also look back on bookend shutouts in a seven-game homestand against the lowly Baltimore Orioles and Pirates.

And now, the Phillies are facing this reality: If the Braves go 3-4 in their next seven games, including Sunday’s series finale in San Diego, the Phillies must finish 4-2 in Atlanta and Miami this week just to force the Braves to play a makeup game Oct. 4 against the Colorado Rockies.

So, go ahead and keep Oct. 11 free if you would like. But Harper and the Phillies have to compel you to cancel plans.