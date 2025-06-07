Phillies collect four hits in 2-1 defeat against Pirates, suffer their fourth straight loss

PITTSBURGH — Maybe this is just how it’s going to be.

Never mind that the Phillies put together a lineup Saturday with five former All-Stars. They didn’t have Bryce Harper. And without Harper, well, they look lost.

The Phillies mustered four hits, scoring only on Kyle Schwarber’s solo homer in the first inning en route to a 2-1 defeat by the Pirates before a bipartisan crowd of 32,951 at PNC Park.

It marked the Phillies’ four consecutive loss and eighth loss in nine games.

And considering Harper went on the injured list Saturday with a recurrence of a right wrist injury that plagued him for most of last season, there’s no telling when he might return.

The Phillies wasted a stellar seven-inning start from Ranger Suárez, who gave up a run in the first inning and a tiebreaking solo homer to Henry Davis in the seventh.

After Schwarber’s homer against Pirates starter Andrew Heaney, the Phillies didn’t get another runner to second base until the seventh. Alec Bohm led off with a double against Heaney and went to third on a wild pitch.

Heaney left the game with a left leg cramp, and the Pirates put the game in the hands of reliever Isaac Mattson, who had just been called up from the minors. Mattson struck out Nick Castellanos on a pitch that appeared to clip the bottom of the strike zone. J.T. Realmuto flew out to shallow right field before Bryson Stott flew to center.

In seven games without Harper, including five games last week when he sat out with a bruised right elbow, the Phillies are 1-6. They are 48-for-230 (.209) in Harper’s absence.