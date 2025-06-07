Phillies place Bryce Harper on 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation

PITTSBURGH — This time, Bryce Harper won’t keep playing through a wrist injury.

After sitting out Friday night’s game to receive treatment on his sore right wrist, Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list, the Phillies announced Saturday morning. The team characterized the problem as “inflammation.”

Otto Kemp, an undrafted infielder who rose to the prospect level over the last two seasons, was added to the 40-man roster and recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Harper’s wrist problem wasn’t revealed until Friday, even though manager Rob Thomson said it has lingered “for a while.” Thomson was unsure when Harper injured his wrist or how long he might be sidelined.

But there were hints that a stint on the injured list might be coming. Thomson said the wrist discomfort flared when Harper tried to swing a bat. And considering it didn’t improve after Harper recently missed five games with a bruised right elbow, it seemed to have progressed to more than a day-to-day situation.

“He’s just having trouble swinging,” Thomson said Friday. “So if it’s affecting his swing, we’re going to hold him off and get it right.”

It’s unclear if Harper’s latest wrist injury is related to last year, when he played through pain in the lunate bone at the top of the wrist near the hand. In that case, the pain often presented on swings and misses.

“At the end of last season, it was pretty good pain,” Harper said in spring training. “But there’s nothing much that you could really do. It was kind of like a bone bruise into my hand, so I had to let it heal the best I could. Obviously, there’s aches and pains for everybody, but that one kind of hit me a little bit harder last year.”

Could the Phillies have put Harper on the injured list last week while he was recovering from getting hit on the elbow by a fastball from Atlanta’s Spencer Strider? Maybe. But it’s also worth noting that Harper was on a 13-game hot streak (18-for-47 with a 1.008 OPS) before getting hit by the pitch and presumably while playing through wrist pain.

In any case, the offense has struggled to achieve consistency without Harper. Friday night, for example, the Phillies scored four runs through four innings, then got one hit after the fifth in a 5-4 walk-off loss to the Pirates.

Kemp, 25, is batting .313/.416/.594 with 14 homers and a 1.010 OPS in 58 games in triple A. In part, the Phillies have resisted calling up Kemp because he doesn’t have a true position. They have a need for a righty-hitting outfielder, but he only recently began playing left field.

In Harper’s absence, Kemp could help fill in at first base. He could also play third base, his more natural position, with Alec Bohm moving to first.

The Phillies also made a bullpen move, optioning righty Alan Rangel to Lehigh Valley and recalling righty Daniel Robert.

Rangel gave up two runs in three innings Friday night in his major league debut. The Phillies called him up earlier in the day to pitch multiple innings in a game started by reliever Joe Ross.

This is a developing story and will be updated.