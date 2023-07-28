Zack Wheeler sparkles; Phillies hold on to beat Pirates in rain delay-interrupted series opener

PITTSBURGH — Zack Wheeler stood atop the mound in a driving rainstorm and fired a 95 mph sinker at the knees that clipped the inside corner for a called strike.

And it wouldn’t have stood out at all if it hadn’t been the Phillies ace’s last pitch Friday night.

The Pirates could barely touch Wheeler for nearly seven innings. It was a cloudburst over downtown Pittsburgh — and a tarpaulin malfunction — that knocked him out after only 90 pitches.

But all’s well for the Phillies that ended well. And sure enough, the bullpen came on after a 42-minute rain delay and held on for a 2-1 victory in the opener of a three-game series.

Kyle Schwarber’s two-run home run in the third inning stood up for the Phillies’ punchless offense, and it was mostly because of Wheeler, who didn’t allow a baserunner until the fourth inning, racked up 11 strikeouts, and was unhittable for long stretches.

Wheeler also might have gotten an assist from Pirates third-base coach Mike Rabelo. He held up a stop sign for Andrew McCutchen, though it appeared he would be able to score as the trail runner on Ji Man Choi’s RBI double to right field in the fourth inning. Instead of the score being tied, the Phillies maintained a one-run lead.

It was the only rally the Pirates had against Wheeler, who might’ve had a chance to go the distance if not for the rain. Even then, if the grounds crew had been quicker to cover the field, the delay would have been much shorter.

Instead, the tarp took on too much water, got stuck before it could be pulled over the first-base line, and caused a longer delay. By the time the field was playable, the Phillies decided to replace Wheeler with Jeff Hoffman, who threw one pitch to finish a strikeout of Jared Triolo.

Second fiddle

Trea Turner returned to the lineup — and his familiar No. 2 spot in the order. But it wasn’t a reflexive move by manager Rob Thomson, who thought about moving down the struggling shortstop and still might.

“Hopefully the two days off is going to help, and if it doesn’t, then we’re going to have to make another decision,” Thomson said before the game. “That’s how I look at it — for today, anyway.”

Turner went 0-for-5 with a strikeout and grounded into a double play. He has four hits in his last 32 at-bats, dropping his average to .242 and OPS to .673. His career-worst totals are .271 and .760 in 2018.

So, once again, Thomson will consider a change. One issue: Nick Castellanos, next up among righty-hitting options to bat second, is 7-for-55 (.127) with 18 strikeouts since the All-Star break.

“Ideally, the best lineup we can put out there is with Trea in the two [spot] if he’s hitting,” Thomson said. “In my mind, at least. So, we’ll do everything we can to get him there.”

Turner did make a stellar defensive play to end the fifth inning. He slid to his left on a grounder up the middle, got to his feet, and made a strong throw to first to steal a hit from Alika Williams.

Schwarber rejuvenated

With Bryce Harper making his third consecutive start at first base and the Phillies being off Thursday, Schwarber went a fourth day without having to roam left field.

He sure did look refreshed.

In addition to the homer, Schwarber legged out a bloop double to open the game and worked two walks, including an 11-pitch marathon with Mitch Keller in the fifth inning.

“I do think he’s moving around a lot better,” Thomson said. “Just getting off his feet [as the designated hitter], I think he’s running better, he’s running smoother.”