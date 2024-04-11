Phillies hit three home runs in series opening win over the Pittsburgh Pirates

A few hours before Thursday’s game, Rob Thomson was asked what he could do to help his team’s offense.

He didn’t hold back.

“If you don’t think we’re gonna slug, you ain’t watching the games,” Thomson said.

By the end of the night, his response seemed prophetic. The Phillies entered Thursday’s game with a streak of 16 straight singles. They ended it with three home runs and a comfortable 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The top of the lineup didn’t produce the way they are expected to — hitters No. 1 through 4 went a combined 3-for-16 with one run on Thursday — but the bottom of the lineup certainly did. Alec Bohm got the Phillies on the board with a solo shot to center field in the bottom of the fourth inning — his first home run of the season.

It was somewhat ironic that he was the one to end the Phillies’ singles-streak, since the last extra base hit the Phillies had gotten before Thursday was Bohm’s double in the tenth inning of Monday’s game in St. Louis.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Phillies tacked on more runs. Brandon Marsh hit a two-run home run with one out, that was originally ruled a double, because it bounced off the left center field wall and back onto the field. But the call was overturned, and Marsh happily finished his home run trot.

Two at-bats later, Bryson Stott hit another two-run shot, to right center field, to give the Phillies a 5-0 lead. As was the case with Bohm, it was Stott’s first home run of the year.

It was not an offensive bombardment but it was a start. The Phillies finished the day with five runs on seven hits. They took no walks, which is something they’ve been good at of late (entering Thursday’s game, the Phillies had a streak of 12 games with three walks or more).

Ranger Suárez shines again

This was easily Suárez’s most dominant start of the season so far. He pitched six innings, allowing just two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. He threw 97 pitches, 62 strikes.

He has now allowed only three walks through his first three outings. The bullpen pitched some strong innings behind him. Yunior Marte was credited with the hold, pitched one inning, allowing one hit with three strikeouts. Nick Nelson allowed one earned run on four hits over two innings pitched with three strikeouts.