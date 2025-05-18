‘Be the silent assassin’: Phillies’ Mick Abel pitches six scoreless innings, strikes out nine in MLB debut

In November, Caleb Cotham, Travis Hergert, and Mick Abel had a meeting. Cotham, the Phillies’ pitching coach, and Hergert, the team’s director of pitching development, wanted to discuss the prospect’s upcoming offseason.

He was coming off of the worst minor league season of his professional career. In his first year at triple A, Abel posted a 6.46 ERA through 108⅔ innings. He had a walk rate of 15.1%, a career high, and a strikeout rate of 22.7%, a career low.

Cotham and Hergert wanted to get the 2020 first-round pick back on track. So, Cotham came up with a mantra.

“Be the silent assassin,” Hergert said. “He’s not going to go out there and beat his chest and scream and yell. But being the silent assassin was kind of the mantra that we gave him.”

Abel embraced it. He dropped his ERA to 2.53 through 46⅓ innings in triple A this year, cut his walk rate down to 9.9%, and raised his strikeout rate to 26.6%. It caught the Phillies’ attention, and when starting pitcher Aaron Nola was placed on the injured list last week, the team turned to Abel.

The 23-year-old righty made his big league debut in the Phillies’ 1-0 win over the Pirates on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, and he did not disappoint. Abel pitched six innings, allowing only five hits, with nine strikeouts, trying a franchise record for most strikeouts in an MLB debut.

He threw 84 pitches, of which 62 were strikes. He was facing off against Paul Skenes, no less, who is one of the best pitchers in baseball. But that didn’t faze Abel.

The Phillies offense did just enough against Skenes to pull off a win (and a series sweep). They combined for only three hits, but scored one run via a Brandon Marsh force out in the fifth inning.

Thanks to Abel’s sterling performance, it was enough. Hergert wasn’t surprised.

“Our message was like, you’re pretty tough already, and it doesn’t mean you need to be this macho guy, showing off,” Hergert said. “No, go be Mick. Go be that silent assassin.”

He added: “It’s not letting it unravel when it’s not going his way. How do I take control of this situation and get it back on the rails? And really the mindset of hitters have to deal with him.

“Not, ‘Oh, I’ve got this guy in the box.’ Like, no, they’ve got to deal with me. And I think that mentality shift has been big for him.”

He had that mindset on Sunday. The Phillies hope it will stay that way for years to come.