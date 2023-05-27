Zack Wheeler’s dominant eight innings powers Phillies victory over the Braves, 2-1

ATLANTA — Zack Wheeler hasn’t looked like himself this season. We’ve seen glimpses, but nothing close to the dominance he’s shown in years past.

In the Phillies’ 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves, he showed that dominance. Wheeler gave his team eight innings of crisp, shutout baseball. It was longest outing of the season thus far. He sustained his velocity, hitting 97 mph at late as the sixth. He allowed just three hits and no runs with 12 strikeouts — a season high — against a formidable Braves lineup. But what really stuck out was his command.

About a week ago, after his last outing, Wheeler said he was having trouble hitting his exact spots. That wasn’t the case on Saturday. He was able to move his fastball wherever he wanted to. He could sink it, cut it, throw it up, throw it down. He didn’t allow a walk until the seventh inning.

His timing was impeccable. The Phillies needed a shutdown performance. They jumped on Braves starter Charlie Morton — tagging him for seven hits and two earned runs with four walks — but managed no earned runs and just two hits, with one walk, off the Braves’ relievers. But beyond that, the long-term ramifications of a dominant Wheeler would be significant.

The Phillies’ lack of starting pitching depth has been tested early this season. They didn’t have a fifth starter as of a week ago. Ranger Suarez hasn’t looked like Ranger Suarez, and Aaron Nola hasn’t looked like Aaron Nola. If Zack Wheeler could look like Zack Wheeler — if the Phillies could have at least one starter to run out, who isn’t somewhat of a question mark — that would alleviate a lot of their starting pitching struggles.