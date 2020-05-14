“But we can’t have our starters stretched out to throw two or three innings, either,” Price said. “In a shortened season, teams that are successful out of the gate are the ones that are going to be able to stay in the race. You can’t really afford a slow start in a shortened-season environment and expect to be able to rally back in the last 30-40 games if you’re already eight or 10 or 11 games out. The value of us getting off to a good start is huge, and a lot of that is going to fall on the success and readiness of the starting rotation.”