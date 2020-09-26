This is when it could get complicated. By the end of the weekend, the Cardinals will have played just 58 games. If they lose Saturday and Sunday to the Brewers, they’ll be 29-29 for a .500 record. If the Phillies finish 30-30, but trail the Giants and are tied with the Cardinals on winning percentage, St. Louis may be required to play a doubleheader Monday in Detroit. If they play the doubleheader and lose their final four games, the Phillies would pass them. If they play the doubleheader and win one of the games, they’ll stay ahead of the Phillies on a tiebreaker.