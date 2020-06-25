Opening day is postponed to July 24, but we’re still rolling on the Extra Innings podcast. Join us for the ride every Thursday, featuring Matt Breen, Bob Brookover and Scott Lauber.
Baseball is (finally) back! After MLB’s contentious, prolonged negotiations, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that the league anticipates opening the season in approximately one month on July 24. Players will report for training by July 1, less than one week away.
In anticipation of the upcoming 60-game schedule, The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber and Matt Breen dive into the Phillies’ expectations and outlook for the 2020 season.
The Extra Innings podcast is available on iTunes and SoundCloud.