Opening day is postponed, but we're still rolling. Join us for the ride with the Extra Innings podcast, featuring Matt Breen, Bob Brookover and Scott Lauber. This week, the team discusses the beginning of the end for Roy Halladay and the Phillies' last postseason game.
Special guest Todd Zolecki, the author of “Doc: The Life of Roy Halladay” (available May 19), joins this week’s episode.
Matt Breen: “Today we dig into another classic Phillies game. Maybe it’s not a classic game if you’re a Phillies fan. But it’s definitely an important game in franchise history. It was Game 5 of the 2011 NLDS against the Cardinals.
We talk about games being the biggest wins or worse losses. I don’t think there’s been a Phillies game in franchise history with more ramifications than this game. It was the last game of one of the greatest, if not the greatest, eras in Phillies history. And it was the last night really that Roy Halladay was ‘Doc.’ You can say that was ‘Doc’ on the mound."