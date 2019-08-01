Remember "stupid money?"
The Phillies weren’t willing to spend any of it — or give up anything in the farm system, for that matter — to make their rotation better at the trade deadline.
Matt Breen, Bob Brookover and Scott Lauber analyze the team’s decision to go that route — and if they still have a chance at making the playoffs via the wild card — on the latest episode of Extra Innings, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s podcast about all things Phillies.
If you’re feeling disappointed, take solace in the fact that, with the exception of a few teams, no one else got better either.
Plus: What will the Phillies do with yet another lefty outfielder in Corey Dickerson?
Will the news that David Robertson will be out for the year change the Phillies approach to forming their bullpen?
And speaking of bullpen: Would you rather Nick Pivetta or Zach Eflin on the mound late in a game?
