Rob Thomson names two playoff starters for Phillies; Bailey Falter on watching ex-teammates celebrate

Manager Rob Thomson has been reluctant to talk about anything playoff-related, but because the Phillies clinched a berth on Tuesday night, he decided to share his pitching plans on Wednesday. Zack Wheeler will start Game 1 of the National League wild-card series and Aaron Nola will start Game 2. It is expected that Ranger Suárez will start Game 3, if necessary, but that depends on whether the Phillies use Suárez out of the bullpen in either of the first two games.

None of this should come as a surprise. The question mark at this point is what the Phillies will do if Suárez pitches in relief and the wild-card series is pushed to three games. Or if they need a Game 4 starter in the National League Division Series, if they make it. The front-runners for that spot would be Taijuan Walker and Cristopher Sánchez. Walker will pitch on Friday in New York, and Sánchez will get “a couple of innings” this weekend, as well, Thomson said.

Thomson declined to say who would be in that potential Game 3 spot if Suárez is unavailable. It would depend on “who we’re playing, number one, and we don’t know who we’re playing,” Thomson said. “So that would be a factor. But also who is pitching well.”

While Walker has 11 years of big league experience, Sánchez has been the more consistent of the two. He has posted a 3.48 ERA through 98⅓ innings this season while dropping his walk rate (4.1%) to the lowest it has ever been in his pro career. Sánchez has reached his career high in big league innings this season, but he has said he feels healthy.

Falter takes in the celebration

On Tuesday night as the Phillies players filtered out the dugout and bullpen to celebrate their postseason berth, Bailey Falter sat in the visitors’ dugout and watched. The Phillies sent him to the Pirates at the trade deadline this season, after Falter started the year 0-7 with a 5.13 ERA.

He made eye contact with Zack Wheeler as the Phillies ace was walking toward the mound. Wheeler tipped his cap.

“I appreciated it,” said Falter. “I just wanted to see them celebrate. It took me back to last year when I was over there with them. It was really cool but really weird at the same time.

“After a few minutes I looked around and realized that I was the last one there. And I was like, ‘OK, I should probably go back inside.’”

Falter said he has no ill will toward the Phillies. He’s still in touch with his former teammates and will continue to root for them.

“All of those guys hold a special place in my heart, for sure,” he said. “It was time for us to part ways. Better for myself and better for the organization over there. I feel like it was a good thing for both of us. It’s been awesome. These guys are great.”

How Hoskins would return (if he returns)

If Rhys Hoskins, who is on the 60-day injured list with a left ACL tear, rejoins the Phillies in the World Series — if they make it — it will be as a designated hitter or a pinch hitter. Thomson said on Wednesday that Hoskins would not play first base. He described the prospect of Hoskins rejoining the team as “not a lock,” but he is optimistic.